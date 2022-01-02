RAWLINGS, Clem W., 82, of Chesterfield, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 30, 2021, surrounded by his beloved wife of 38 years, Carolyn (Cook) Rawlings; and their children. He was born in Hopewell to the late Clem O. Rawlings and Margaret (Brooks) Rawlings; and was also predeceased by sister, Charlotte Ann Rawlings.
Clem graduated from Hopewell High School before serving in the U.S. Air Force, including an overseas tour in Newfoundland Canada. He loved all sports, especially saltwater fishing and football, and was a proud member of the HHS Blue Devils football team. He was a sheet metal tradesman and building contractor and developed Irwin Manor in Prince George. He retired from Philip Morris.
Throughout his life, he served as a sports coach, youth counselor, Bible study teacher and leader in church. He was a charter member of the Rappahannock Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution and a past member of the Civitan Club.
Clem is also survived by his son, Michael W. Rawlings (Michael Faulkner) of Center Cross; daughter, Shea Kristine Tolson (Toby) of Chesterfield; three grandchildren, Liam, Harper and Levi Tolson; brother, Don Rawlings (Sandy); nieces and nephews and many other loving family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Parkway Baptist Church, 8508 Beaver Bridge Rd., Midlothian, Va. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn. Private burial in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Va. The family extends our heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Crater Community Hospice with special gratitude to Susan McGee.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Philadelphia (ShrinersChildrens.org
), or to Parkway Baptist Church, James 1:27 Adoption Fund (ParkwayFamily.org
).
Arrangements by Richmond Coach and Cremation Service. For pending date and time of service, please see richmondcoachand cremationservice.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.