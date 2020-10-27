SYDNOR, The Rev. Clement Adkisson, III, Rev. Dr. Clement Adkisson Sydnor III ("Kim"), passed away on Monday, October, 26, 2020, at the age of 82. He was the son of Clement Adkisson Sydnor Jr. and Juanita Hockman Sydnor of Lynchburg, Virginia, where he was raised. Kim attended E.C. Glass High School, Lynchburg College, Union Theological Seminary in Richmond and the University of Virginia.



Throughout his life, Kim served God with all his heart, soul, mind and strength. A Presbyterian minister, he pastored churches in Hallsville, North Carolina; Grottoes, Virginia; Studley, Virginia; and Virginia Beach. He also worked for the Division of Youth Services for the state of Virginia and taught the prevention of juvenile delinquency at Virginia Commonwealth University.



Kim was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anne Broaddus Sydnor; as well as his siblings, Kit Piephoff, Ashby Sydnor and Mary Raine Moore. He is also survived by his three children, Clement A. Sydnor IV (wife, Kelly and sons, Quint and Cole), Anne Christian Ogden (husband, Dave and children, Jansen, Jordan and Skylar) and Jonathan Paul Sydnor (wife, Abby Henrich and children, Josiah, Isaac and Lydia).



Kim expressed a deep faith in God, love of Christ and trust of the Spirit. People in his presence shared this blessing. In addition to family and congregational life, Kim enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening, hiking, camping, duplicate bridge, sugary sweets, volunteering and friendship. He brought out the best in people. He will be greatly missed.



Regretfully, due to the stupid Coronavirus pandemic, services will be family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Presbyterian Board of Missions, Presbyterian Church, U.S.A. Young Adult Volunteers Program, P.O. Box 643700, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15264-3700.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.