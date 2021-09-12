Menu
Cleo Mildred Arvis
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
ARVIS, Cleo Mildred, 88, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Cleo was born June 26, 1933, in West Virginia to the late Houston and Nannie Richards. Cleo was predeceased by her two brothers, Junior Blankenship and Ron Richards; and two sisters, Evelyn Asbury and Zelda Brown Veneri.

She was a dedicated bookkeeper for Rucker Rosenstock Department Store. Cleo was a Past President of Fort Lee Ladies Golf, and during her free time, she enjoyed gardening and cooking. She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Paul Arvis; daughter, Pam Landen; son, James Arvis; two grandsons, Brent Landen and Craig Landen; niece, Janet Haynes; and nephew, Tom Arvis (Kathy). She will be greatly missed. Interment will be private. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
