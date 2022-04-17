WRIGHT, Cleola Crump, 67, of Hampton, (formerly of New Kent County, Va.), departed this life Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Cleola was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas F. Wright Sr.; parents, Christine and Robert Lee Crump Sr. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her siblings, Patricia Taylor, Robert Jr. (Elendar) and Lawrence Crump; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Celebration of Life service with livestreaming 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at March Funeral Home. Interment New Elam Baptist Church Cemetery, New Kent County, Va.