Cleola Crump Wright
WRIGHT, Cleola Crump, 67, of Hampton, (formerly of New Kent County, Va.), departed this life Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Cleola was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas F. Wright Sr.; parents, Christine and Robert Lee Crump Sr. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her siblings, Patricia Taylor, Robert Jr. (Elendar) and Lawrence Crump; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Celebration of Life service with livestreaming 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at March Funeral Home. Interment New Elam Baptist Church Cemetery, New Kent County, Va.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.
