Clifford E. Brubaker
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
BRUBAKER, Clifford E., 98, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary A. Brubaker; parents, Ord and Lista Brubaker; brothers, Elvin, Regis, Elwood and Brice Brubaker; and sister, Rita Brubaker. Clifford is survived by his sister, Nova Brubaker; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13 at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia Court House, Va. 23002. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Virginia Veterans Cemetery
10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia Court House, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We, at the West Richmond Church of the Brethren, extend our deepest condolences of hearing of Clifford's passing. May God bless you and keep you and may God give you peace.
David Allen Whitten
Other
January 26, 2022
So sorry to learn that Cliff had passed. He was an army buddy to my dad and long time friend to both my mom and dad. Our deepest sympathy to the family.
Sylvia and Patrick Barthel
Friend
October 11, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
October 10, 2021
