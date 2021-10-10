BRUBAKER, Clifford E., 98, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary A. Brubaker; parents, Ord and Lista Brubaker; brothers, Elvin, Regis, Elwood and Brice Brubaker; and sister, Rita Brubaker. Clifford is survived by his sister, Nova Brubaker; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13 at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia Court House, Va. 23002. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.