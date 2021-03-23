COLLINS, Clifford Edward, 92, went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Iva and George Collins; his wife, Jeannine D. Collins; son, Dennis M. Collins; great-granddaughter, Lynlee Collins; and three brothers, Raymond, George and Richard Collins. He is survived by his three children, Chip (Tina), Debbie Green (Randy) and Phil (Lori); 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Clifford was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He retired from the RF&P Railroad after 36 years and served as a Deacon at Stukeley Hall Baptist Church. He spent many years traveling together with his wife and exploring different parts of the world. He enjoyed sports (NASCAR, baseball and golf). Family, friends and the staff at Ginter Hall South loved his sense of humor and dry wit. He had a sharp mind and incredible memory. He was a talented do-it-yourselfer and could fix or build almost anything. The family wishes to thank Ginter Hall South for their care given to Cliff for the last two years. A private graveside service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hermitage Enterprises, 8247 Hermitage Rd., Henrico, Va. 23228.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 28, 2021.