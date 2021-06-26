Menu
Clifford King
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
KING, Clifford, 67, of Henrico, departed this life Monday, June 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Eleazer (Dave); father, Nathaniel King Sr.; brother, Nathaniel King Jr.; and grandson, Tahmon Crutchfield. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Thomasine C. King; children, Monica C. Crutchfield, Jamaal Tyrone King, Alex S. King (Nina); siblings, Cynthia Moseley,Larry King, Greg King (Jackie), Michelle King, Valerie Graham, Karl King (Raylonda ); 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, where the family will receive friends from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at March Funeral Home, with livestreaming. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Jul
1
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
Sis. Thomasine, we were saddened to hear of the passing of Bro. King, We are keeping you & your family in prayer.
Clyde& Mary Brown
July 11, 2021
With Deepest Sympathy. I am sorry to hear of your loss. We can't begin to imagine the pain and heartache you are going through. Our Thoughts, Prayers, and Love are with you and your Family.
Charlie and Harriett Peppers
Friend
June 30, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the family of our brother-n -Christ. Brother and Sister Perry Smith, Sr.
Perry Smith, Sr. & Family
Friend
June 30, 2021
Wishing you all peace and strength during this difficult time.
Nicole Conyers
June 30, 2021
Prayers for us all as we grieve the loss but celebrate the memories of Clifford´s life. As a cousin and classmate, I´m thankful to have had Clifford in my life.
Mary King Hastye
June 29, 2021
We're all saddened by your sudden departure, but we know you're at peace. We love you and we miss you. Your legacy will live on through your children and grandchildren. Rest in power pops
Tyrone King
Family
June 29, 2021
To the King family, While there is no way we can feel your pain, we do feel your Loss. Peace & Love to you & your family during this sorrowful time, your neighbor
Ervin,Shirley McBride & family Henrico
Other
June 29, 2021
Sorry to hear about the passing of your love one. Praying that God will comfort & strengthen all of you in this difficult time.
Magnolia Green
Friend
June 28, 2021
