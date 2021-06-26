KING, Clifford, 67, of Henrico, departed this life Monday, June 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Eleazer (Dave); father, Nathaniel King Sr.; brother, Nathaniel King Jr.; and grandson, Tahmon Crutchfield. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Thomasine C. King; children, Monica C. Crutchfield, Jamaal Tyrone King, Alex S. King (Nina); siblings, Cynthia Moseley,Larry King, Greg King (Jackie), Michelle King, Valerie Graham, Karl King (Raylonda ); 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, where the family will receive friends from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at March Funeral Home, with livestreaming. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.