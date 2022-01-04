ANDERTON, Clifton Forge, Jr., age 82, of Lawrenceville, Va., passed away Friday, December 31, 2021. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Gloria Jean Malone Anderton; his parents, Clifton F. "Jack" and Mary Henry Anderton; his sister, Joyce Moore; and an aunt, Dorothy Major. He is survived by his brother, George Anderton and wife, Laura; a nephew, Bobby Moore; an uncle, Richard Henry and wife, Nancy; and his goddaughter, Haylee N. Clary. Cliff was the retired co-owner of Paul Malone's Store, which he and his wife operated for many years. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard and a longtime member of Edgerton United Methodist Church. A graveside funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Oakwood Cemetery, Lawrenceville. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Kandy Bryant Poarch Memorial Foundation, LLC, 1941 Sussex Drive, Emporia, Va. 23847. Condolences may be expressed at williamsfuneralhomeva.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2022.