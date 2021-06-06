PRICE, Clifton "Butch" Emmette, III, 61, of Mechanicsville, departed this life unexpectedly on June 3, 2021. He grew up in Berryville, Va., but settled in the Richmond area in 1982. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton E. Price Jr. Butch is survived by his wife, Sandy Llewellyn Price; and daughter, Kaylee Marie. Also surviving are his mother, Dorothy Daugherty Price; sister, Cheryl Price Levi (Keith); brother, Wesley Price (Dawn); nephew, Wesley; and niece, Melissa. He is also survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bob and June Llewellyn; sisters-in-law, Cindy Eramian (Richard) and Linda Snead (Brian); brother-in-law, Robbie Llewellyn (Stacy); and numerous nieces and nephews.



Butch was the patriarch of his family. He cared deeply about them, his extended family and many friends. He would do anything for anyone who needed his help. His pride and joy was his sweet special needs daughter, Kaylee, aka "Henry." They had a special bond, and she ruled the house. He served as President of Hanover Arc for 12 years and was a committed advocate for the rights of people with intellectual disabilities.



Butch, an avid Redskins fan, loved sports, playing football and baseball at Clarke County High School. At age 13, he represented the Washington Redskins in 1972 at The Punt Pass and Kick Competition. He won the local, area, district and regional competitions, advancing to the semi-final in San Francisco, Calif. He was a longtime member of Burkwood Swim and Racquet Club, where he enjoyed playing tennis. He was passionate about music and recently reunited with his former high school band "Pariah," playing his beloved bass guitar.



After graduating from James Madison University in 1981, Butch began his accounting career at Heilig Meyers, where he worked for 20 years. He then embarked on a successful career in the mortgage business; most recently as a Senior Mortgage Loan Officer and Scenario Manager for Benchmark Mortgage Companies.



The family will receive friends on Monday, June 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 8, at 2 p.m. A second funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 12, at 11:30 a.m. at Berryville Baptist Church, 114 Academy Street, Berryville, Va.; visitation beginning at 10 a.m., with interment in Green Hill Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hanover Adult Center, 7231 Stonewall Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.



