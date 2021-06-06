PRICE, Clifton "Butch" Emmette, III, 61, of Mechanicsville, departed this life unexpectedly on June 3, 2021. He grew up in Berryville, Va., but settled in the Richmond area in 1982. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton E. Price Jr. Butch is survived by his wife, Sandy Llewellyn Price; and daughter, Kaylee Marie. Also surviving are his mother, Dorothy Daugherty Price; sister, Cheryl Price Levi (Keith); brother, Wesley Price (Dawn); nephew, Wesley; and niece, Melissa. He is also survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bob and June Llewellyn; sisters-in-law, Cindy Eramian (Richard) and Linda Snead (Brian); brother-in-law, Robbie Llewellyn (Stacy); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Butch was the patriarch of his family. He cared deeply about them, his extended family and many friends. He would do anything for anyone who needed his help. His pride and joy was his sweet special needs daughter, Kaylee, aka "Henry." They had a special bond, and she ruled the house. He served as President of Hanover Arc for 12 years and was a committed advocate for the rights of people with intellectual disabilities.
Butch, an avid Redskins fan, loved sports, playing football and baseball at Clarke County High School. At age 13, he represented the Washington Redskins in 1972 at The Punt Pass and Kick Competition. He won the local, area, district and regional competitions, advancing to the semi-final in San Francisco, Calif. He was a longtime member of Burkwood Swim and Racquet Club, where he enjoyed playing tennis. He was passionate about music and recently reunited with his former high school band "Pariah," playing his beloved bass guitar.
After graduating from James Madison University in 1981, Butch began his accounting career at Heilig Meyers, where he worked for 20 years. He then embarked on a successful career in the mortgage business; most recently as a Senior Mortgage Loan Officer and Scenario Manager for Benchmark Mortgage Companies.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 8, at 2 p.m. A second funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 12, at 11:30 a.m. at Berryville Baptist Church, 114 Academy Street, Berryville, Va.; visitation beginning at 10 a.m., with interment in Green Hill Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hanover Adult Center, 7231 Stonewall Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
Prayers Danette
June 9, 2021
My heart breaks for you, Sandy, Kaylee, and all my family. It is hard to find the words. I loved my nephew so much, and I´ve always been so proud of him. He was so special, and he had such great love for Sandy, and for Kaylee, and his entire family. There are so many unforgettable and memorable moments with Butch. No words can describe how broken our hearts are, and you will be in our hearts forever. I love you, Butch. RIP, my loving nephew.
Aunt Nita
Nita Rasberry
Family
June 8, 2021
I have been close to your family through the years. Jan and Sandy shared friendship, work and forever love for KayLee. It is a sad time for all who love this dear family
Eileen Urquhart
Friend
June 8, 2021
MIDATLANTIC REG GROUP BVA
June 8, 2021
we were so saddend to hear about your husband you have our deepest sympathy and prayers may you and family find comfort and peace at this time
william & Connie Grant
Other
June 8, 2021
Sandy,
So very sorry for your loss. You and Kaylee are in our thoughts and prayers. Please hold dear all the great moments you guys had and know one you´ll be together on the other side! Butch was one of the good guys!
Craig and Melissa
Friend
June 8, 2021
Debi Epps
June 7, 2021
Sandy, I am so saddened and sorry for your loss. My heart is broken for you and Kaylee. My prayers are with you and your family.
Patti Fitzgibbon
Other
June 7, 2021
I am so sorry Sandy & Kaylee for your loss. I worked in Accounts Payable at Heilig-Meyers and had dealings with Butch for many years. He was a very dedicated employee, loved his family, friends and would do anything to help others. Y'all are in my thoughts and prayers as you go through this very difficult time. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. God Bless each one of you and give you comfort and peace knowing one day we will unite with Butch again.
Carolyn D. Berry
Work
June 7, 2021
Butch was my best friend in elementary school and I was one of the few people who could get away with addressing him as Clifton. He used to come spend the night at Old Chapel and I spent may times at his house in Battletown. Cliffs's mom (Dorothy) taught me piano lessons and my dad (Ron) taught Cliff piano lessons. We moved away and lived in 4 different states through my childhood, moving back to Clarke County half way through my junior year in HS. Butch was the only person from my old crew to reach out to me when we moved back, and believe me, I was one confused teenager at that time. I cannot describe the warmth and security I felt from his outreach. Butch was extremely busy with football and Pariah, so we circulated in different spheres, but I can say from my travels around the country, and the world, Clifton Price is one of the finest human beings I have ever known.
Steve Johnston
June 7, 2021
Sandy, I am so sorry to hear about Butch. My prayers go out to you, Kaylee and the family.
Karen Reid
Friend
June 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Robert Llewellyn
June 6, 2021
Sandy, so sorry for your loss. Sending Prayers and Hugs for you and Kaylee.
Pat Llewellyn
June 6, 2021
Sue Eilertson
June 6, 2021
My deepest sympathies! His light will live on in the people who knew and loved Butch! Hugs and prayers to you and Kay!
Sue Eilertson
Friend
June 6, 2021
My heart goes out to you, Sandy and Kaylee. My prayers are with you always.
Sandra Bolton Wiltshire
Friend
June 6, 2021
Nancy and Jim Swanson
June 6, 2021
Oh Sandy I am so sorry.....we haven´t see each other for ages but it make one realize how valuable every day is. Hugs to you and Kaylee.
Larry and Mary Jo Lorenz
Friend
June 6, 2021
Sandy I am very sorry for yours and Henry's loss. Butch was the best man at my wedding and probably one of the best men I knew.
Robin Shaffer Hottle
Friend
June 6, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear about Butch! Love and hugs to you and Kaylee.