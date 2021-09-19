WHITAKER, The Rev. Dr. Clifton, Jr., On loan from Heaven, Rev. Dr. Clifton Whitaker Jr. entered this earthly realm on July 6, 1941, into the arms of his beloved parents, the Rev. Dr. and Mrs. Clifton Whitaker Sr. Leaving a legacy of devotion to God and his church, commitment to family and his investment in and contributions to community, God called him to reclaim his place in Heaven on September 10, 2021. He has assumed his place as one of God's generals in the Kingdom.
Dr. Whitaker was a 1959 graduate of Armstrong High School. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and a Master of Divinity degree from Virginia Union University. In addition, he earned a Doctor of Divinity degree and Doctor of Humane Letters from the Richmond Virginia Seminary.
Dr. Whitaker began his career as a police officer with the Richmond Police Department, becoming one of the first African Americans to receive the Excellence Police Duty Medal and the first officer promoted to the Detective Division after serving on the force for eight months. He retired from the force after 17 years of service, having received his Divine Calling to the ministry.
In 1982, Dr. Whitaker accepted the call as Pastor of the Grayland Baptist Church. God's anointing on his pastorate was evidenced by unprecedented growth. He served the church faithfully as a shepherd and evangelist, turning many wayward souls to Christ. Under his anointed leadership, the church constructed a new sanctuary and fellowship hall, initiated a community outreach program, which included weekly community feedings for the homeless and disadvantaged and encouraged and supported Christian leadership workshops. The church grew in membership, experienced spiritual growth, financial growth and excelled in community outreach programs. Dr. Whitaker retired from Grayland in 2015 after 33 years of faithful and dedicated leadership, becoming the esteemed Pastor Emeritus.
Dr. Whitaker has been affiliated with numerous organizations, serving as a member and former president of the Baptist General Convention of Virginia Clergy, a member of the Baptist Ministers Conference of Richmond & Vicinity, a member of the National Baptist Convention, a member of the NAACP, a member of Engine Company #9 and Associates and past Master Mason, Richmond Consistory 32nd degree Mocha Temple #7. He also served on the faculty and was Academic Dean of the Richmond Virginia Seminary.
Dr. Whitaker has been awarded countless honors, to include Father of the Year by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Minister of the Year Award from the Ushers Union of Richmond and Vicinity, the Dale Carnegie Award, the Kingdom Fellowship Outstanding Service Award and the Living Legends Award presented by Grayland Baptist Church.
Dr. Whitaker was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves to cherish and celebrate his memory a loving and devoted family: his wife of 58 years, Dr. Dolores Whitaker; four daughters, Rev. Gina Whitaker Cannon, Jacquelin Whitaker Miller (Maurice), Joy Whitaker Thomas (Gregory) and Terry Jackson; grandchildren, Quinton and Jordan Narcisse, Kaitlyn Thomas, Jeff, Jarel and Javon Braxton; and a great-grandchild, Mehlani Braxton; two sisters, Dr. Beverly Whitaker-Cleveland and Dr. Joyce Whitaker-Campbell (Dr. James); two sisters-in-law, Nan Caldwell and Yvonne Marable (Harvey); several loving nieces and nephews, cousins, a host of other relatives and friends; and several devoted and loving godchildren, Jeffrey Durant Sr., Anthony Ervin, Pastor Michael Hathaway, Monte Hathaway, Rita Jane Robinson, Rev. Dr. Michael Scott, Wanda Stallings and Zachari Stallings.
Professional services have been entrusted to Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, from 12 noon to 5 p.m. Friends are invited to celebrate Dr. Whitaker's life at a walk-through viewing on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Grayland Baptist Church, 2301 Third Avenue. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Cedar Street Baptist Church of God, 2301 Cedar Street. Rev. Dr. Kirkland R. Walton, officiant; Rev. Dr. John W. Kinney, eulogist. Interment Riverview Cemetery.
Livestream available at www.csbcog.org
We will adhere to all COVID-19 safety guidelines e.g., wearing masks and social distancing.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.