Clifton has and was always an inspiration to me whenever I visited the family home so many years ago, in school, and while serving on the Richmond police force with my cousin. When he became a minister that inspiration became even greater. The city and his earthly family will surely miss him yet all we need do is cast an eye upwards to know that he is ever there still smiling his special smile, watching, and praying.

JUANITA P SACKEY September 20, 2021