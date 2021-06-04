NICHOLS, Clint Andrew, 38, passed away suddenly on May 31, 2021. He was born in Virginia Beach on November 2, 1982 to Gary and Dale Nichols.



Clint grew up in Winchester, Virginia, and was a proud graduate of John Handley High School. He attended Roanoke College, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, from which he formed many enduring friendships.



He was a special assistant to the late Senator John Warner, a formative political experience which led to his service as an Advance Man in the McCain, Romney and Rubio presidential campaigns.



Clint graduated from the University of Richmond Law School in 2013, where he served on the Executive Board of the Law Review and as a member of the John Marshall American Inn of Court. Upon graduation, he clerked for the Honorable Henry E. Hudson in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. He subsequently entered private practice, where he specialized in healthcare law, most recently with Hancock, Daniel & Johnson, P.C., where he had recently been admitted to the partnership.



His greatest accomplishment was marrying his wife, Anny Irons and feeling the joy and pride of fatherhood. His life was grounded in his faith, his abiding love for his family and the strong relationships he developed with a large network of friends. He had a magnetic presence, never met a stranger and radiated joy. A natural connector, he loved to have a full social calendar and a trip on the horizon. He also enjoyed life's simple pleasures – an afternoon on the beach, a play date with his nieces, or working in the yard with his wife and dog (Butter).



He was active in the Richmond community, serving on the Alliance Board of the Massey Cancer Center, where he was fortunate to meet his future bride, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and several Bar Associations. He also served on the Steering Committee of the Roanoke College Alumni Association.



He is survived by his loving wife, Anny; and newborn son, Willis; his parents, Gary and Dale; brother, Jeremy (Cassey); nieces, Lucy and Avery; his paternal grandmother, Betty Nichols; and a large web of devoted friends and family whose lives were enriched by his unwavering loyalty, sharp wit and warm smile.



A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 at Winchester Church of God (2080 North Frederick Pike, Winchester, Va. 22603). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VCU Massey Cancer Center, P.O. Box 980214, Richmond, Virginia 23284. At the request of family and friends, an educational fund is being established to benefit Willis.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 4, 2021.