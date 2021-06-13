TINSLEY, Clopton Allen, III, "Tim," went to be with the Lord on June 7, 2021 at the age of 72. He was born in Richmond and was living in Roanoke, Virginia at the time of his death. Preceding him in death are his parents, Clopton and Norma Tinsley; and his brother, James "Jimmy" Tinsley. Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Katherine Harman Tinsley; son, Clopton Allen (Len) Tinsley IV and wife, Gwen, of Mosely, Virginia; daughter, Brianne Tinsley Justiniani and husband, GySgt Gino, of Chesapeake, Virginia; beloved grandchildren, Tinsley Justiniani, Hunter Tinsley, Hailey Justiniani and Archer Justiniani; sister-in-law, Mary Colley Tinsley of Powhatan, Virginia; and niece, Teresa Tinsley of Powhatan, Virginia; and great-niece, Ansley Hovermale; and his special pet, Bentley. Tim was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone. He graduated from Huguenot High School and the University of Richmond. His closest friends knew him as "Timmy." He was a Real Estate Agent/Broker for over 40 years in Richmond and Smith Mountain Lake. Tim loved sports, especially college football and basketball, where his favorite team was his University of Richmond Spiders. He played tennis in college and enjoyed his annual men's golf trips with his friends. You could find him in the outfield watching his daughter play high school and travel softball or on the golf course with his son. Tim and Kathy moved to Smith Mountain Lake in 2002, where they enjoyed boating with family and friends and going to boat church on Sundays. A special thank you to the staff at Good Samaritan Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days. Funeral services for Tim will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 14, at Bliley's Chapel at 8510 Staples Mill Road, in Richmond. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice in Roanoke, Virginia or to the SPCA. For condolences and live streaming, visit blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.