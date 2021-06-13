Menu
Clopton Allen Tinsley III
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
TINSLEY, Clopton Allen, III, "Tim," went to be with the Lord on June 7, 2021 at the age of 72. He was born in Richmond and was living in Roanoke, Virginia at the time of his death. Preceding him in death are his parents, Clopton and Norma Tinsley; and his brother, James "Jimmy" Tinsley. Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Katherine Harman Tinsley; son, Clopton Allen (Len) Tinsley IV and wife, Gwen, of Mosely, Virginia; daughter, Brianne Tinsley Justiniani and husband, GySgt Gino, of Chesapeake, Virginia; beloved grandchildren, Tinsley Justiniani, Hunter Tinsley, Hailey Justiniani and Archer Justiniani; sister-in-law, Mary Colley Tinsley of Powhatan, Virginia; and niece, Teresa Tinsley of Powhatan, Virginia; and great-niece, Ansley Hovermale; and his special pet, Bentley. Tim was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone. He graduated from Huguenot High School and the University of Richmond. His closest friends knew him as "Timmy." He was a Real Estate Agent/Broker for over 40 years in Richmond and Smith Mountain Lake. Tim loved sports, especially college football and basketball, where his favorite team was his University of Richmond Spiders. He played tennis in college and enjoyed his annual men's golf trips with his friends. You could find him in the outfield watching his daughter play high school and travel softball or on the golf course with his son. Tim and Kathy moved to Smith Mountain Lake in 2002, where they enjoyed boating with family and friends and going to boat church on Sundays. A special thank you to the staff at Good Samaritan Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days. Funeral services for Tim will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 14, at Bliley's Chapel at 8510 Staples Mill Road, in Richmond. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice in Roanoke, Virginia or to the SPCA. For condolences and live streaming, visit blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jun
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jun
14
Burial
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
We shared beautiful memories on this earth and will meet again in Heaven, Tim. Deepest condolences to your family
Irma Lee and family
June 24, 2021
Kathy and family, We are so sad to hear of Tim´s recent death. We remember all the good times we had years ago. Our prayers are with you. Tim´s larger than life personality will be remembered.
Sandy and Gerry Noell
Friend
June 14, 2021
Hi Kathy, words are not sufficient to express our sorrow at this news. This is not suppose to happen to one that young. I hope you and the family are managing under this happening. We are so very sorry, Skip and Nancy Smith
Skip and Nancy Smith
Family
June 13, 2021
We are thinking about you and your family at this very sad time.
Dave and Janis johnson
Friend
June 13, 2021
Kathy, So sorry to hear of Tim"s passing. Thoughts and prayers for you, Len and Brianne.
Joyce Sebren
June 13, 2021
Kathy, I´m so sorry to hear about Tim. Thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Barbara Colley Breschel
Family
June 13, 2021
