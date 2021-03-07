BROUGHTON, Clyde B., III, age 73, of Richmond, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at his home. Parents, Clyde B. Jr and Wilma D. Broughton preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife, Nora "Niki" Broughton of Richmond; sister, Janice Topping (David) of Hampton; brother, Scott Broughton of Alexandria, Va.; nephew, John D. Topping Jr. (Joy) of Hampton; nephew, Craig S. Topping (Christine) of Suffolk; and niece, Amanda Topping of Yorktown. Mr. Broughton was a 1967 graduate of Hampton High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps. After his service in the military, he worked in the retail and home services industries until his retirement. Mr. Broughton was an avid sports fan and enjoyed golfing and vacationing in the Outer Banks. His family is deeply saddened by his passing. May peace and love be with him.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.