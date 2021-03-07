BROUGHTON, Clyde B., III, age 73, of Richmond, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at his home. Parents, Clyde B. Jr and Wilma D. Broughton preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife, Nora "Niki" Broughton of Richmond; sister, Janice Topping (David) of Hampton; brother, Scott Broughton of Alexandria, Va.; nephew, John D. Topping Jr. (Joy) of Hampton; nephew, Craig S. Topping (Christine) of Suffolk; and niece, Amanda Topping of Yorktown. Mr. Broughton was a 1967 graduate of Hampton High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps. After his service in the military, he worked in the retail and home services industries until his retirement. Mr. Broughton was an avid sports fan and enjoyed golfing and vacationing in the Outer Banks. His family is deeply saddened by his passing. May peace and love be with him.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
A few years ago I was visiting my daughter Amy who lives in Glen Allen. Knew Clyde lived somewhere close so I looked him up. Hadn't seem him in 25 years so I stopped by for a visit. Met Niki and the rescue dogs. While drinking a few "coca-colas" we had a 2 hours conversation on Jeff Davis Jr Hi & HHS, former friends & cruising around North Hampton in Clyde's Plymouth Satellite. Stop by and see your old friends, you both will enjoy the visit! Rest In Peace, C.B.
W. Goofy Marshall
Friend
March 8, 2021
Niki I'm in shock when I saw this. I am so very sorry for your loss. I only met Clyde one time but he was so nice. You and the family are in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless
Linda Steen
March 8, 2021
Niki I am so very sorry to hear of Clyde's passing. I have fond memories of a couple beach trips spending time with you all. He was a nice man. Hugs to you.