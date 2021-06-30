Menu
The Rev. Clyde Eugene Dalton Sr.
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA
DALTON, The Rev. Clyde Eugene, Sr., 84, of Concord, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Clyde was born on April 11, 1937 to the late Willie and Mary Neal Dalton in Gretna, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Madeline Dalton; son, Clyde E. Dalton Jr.; daughter, Robin Dalton Tomlin and son-in-law, Perry Tomlin. In 1967, he received his bachelor's degree in Practical Ministry from Roanoke Bible College in Elizabeth City, N.C. He was a minister for 52 years and retired from New Found Church of Christ in Glen Allen, Virginia, where he served from February 1990 to April 2017. Clyde's passion in life was loving and providing for his family while serving the Lord and winning souls for Christ. A kind-hearted, caring man known for constantly visiting the sick, providing encouragement and counseling people in need. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Ricky Dalton (Lynn) of Concord, N.C.; grandchildren, Lauren Pollock (Brandon) of Mooresville, N.C., Grayson Dalton (Sarah) of Charlotte, N.C., Samantha Ferguson (Nick) of Roanoke, Va. and Brandon Dalton of Saint Albans, W.Va.; great-grandchildren, Brynley Pollock, Ella Claire Pollock, Caleb Ferguson, Mason Ferguson, Ryan Ferguson, Eli Dalton and Iris Dalton; siblings, Effie Davis (Donald), Lillian Davidson (Carroll Leigh), Paul Dalton and Timmy Dalton (Wanda), all of Gretna, Va.; sister-in-law, Jane Dalton of Gretna, Va.; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005, where a funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021. Following service and a private burial, a reception will be held at New Found Church of Christ, 14166 Gordons Ln., Glen Allen, Va. 23059. Memorials in Clyde's memory may be sent to New Found Church of Christ, 14166 Gordons Lane, Glen Allen, Va. 23059. Condolences and memories may be shared at nelsenashland.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Jul
2
Service
Following service and a private burial, a reception will be held at New Found Church of Christ
14166 Gordons Ln., Glen Allen, VA
Jul
2
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Dr Cook and Beverly Robertson
Beverly Robertson
Friend
July 2, 2021
Your Dad and Mom were very special people. You may not remember us but Madeline kept our son, Casey, when he was six months old until he was four and your Dad was there some of the time. They were both very kind and influential in his early years and we were always thankful that he was in such a loving environment. We will keep you in our prayers.
Wanda Laing
Friend
July 1, 2021
No words can explain, No words can explain. As you know he was an exceptional Father, Grandfather, Husband, Pastor... A great person, friend, confidant. May he rest in peace, And may you be comforted in the knowledge of the legacy he left in countless saved souls.
Debbie Welch
Friend
June 30, 2021
Clyde was a wonderful friend. We have known him since we lived in Gretna, Va. He was the most thoughtful & encouraging person we have ever known. As he moved around he continued to send me messages on my iphone to check on us. He will be greatly missed.
Walter & Nancy Schwitzerlett
Friend
June 30, 2021
Clyde was one of the most sincere pastors I have ever met. He truly met his calling. He married Rick and I on 2009 and I was told it was the best that many people had been to. Clyde made everything about the service personal. He will be greatly missed!!!
Rick and Freida Jones
Other
June 30, 2021
