DALTON, The Rev. Clyde Eugene, Sr., 84, of Concord, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Clyde was born on April 11, 1937 to the late Willie and Mary Neal Dalton in Gretna, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Madeline Dalton; son, Clyde E. Dalton Jr.; daughter, Robin Dalton Tomlin and son-in-law, Perry Tomlin. In 1967, he received his bachelor's degree in Practical Ministry from Roanoke Bible College in Elizabeth City, N.C. He was a minister for 52 years and retired from New Found Church of Christ in Glen Allen, Virginia, where he served from February 1990 to April 2017. Clyde's passion in life was loving and providing for his family while serving the Lord and winning souls for Christ. A kind-hearted, caring man known for constantly visiting the sick, providing encouragement and counseling people in need. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Ricky Dalton (Lynn) of Concord, N.C.; grandchildren, Lauren Pollock (Brandon) of Mooresville, N.C., Grayson Dalton (Sarah) of Charlotte, N.C., Samantha Ferguson (Nick) of Roanoke, Va. and Brandon Dalton of Saint Albans, W.Va.; great-grandchildren, Brynley Pollock, Ella Claire Pollock, Caleb Ferguson, Mason Ferguson, Ryan Ferguson, Eli Dalton and Iris Dalton; siblings, Effie Davis (Donald), Lillian Davidson (Carroll Leigh), Paul Dalton and Timmy Dalton (Wanda), all of Gretna, Va.; sister-in-law, Jane Dalton of Gretna, Va.; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005, where a funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021. Following service and a private burial, a reception will be held at New Found Church of Christ, 14166 Gordons Ln., Glen Allen, Va. 23059. Memorials in Clyde's memory may be sent to New Found Church of Christ, 14166 Gordons Lane, Glen Allen, Va. 23059. Condolences and memories may be shared at nelsenashland.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.