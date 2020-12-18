Sorry about Clyde leaving us. What a great guy. I was a regular golf partner with him until he backed off 2 years ago. As he aged I spotted what direction his ball went. But, when we were near the location he was an hawk-eye. For many years I took Clyde to Peninsula Hokie Club events and he seemed to really enjoy that, especially after Doris passed and when he could not drive at night. Of late I would periodically call and check up on him, taking him Brunswick Stew that I made at Virginia tech with a bunch of other Hokies. If you like, I will notify Virginia Tech of Clyde's passing. I will miss him.

GO HOKIES!!!!

Roy

Roy Burrows Friend December 17, 2020