Clyde William Hemp
HEMP, Clyde William, Another son of America's Greatest Generation has returned to the Lord. Clyde William Hemp of Williamsburg passed away Tuesday, December 1, at the age of 98. He has reunited with his lifelong love Doris, who lost her battle with Alzheimer's in 2011.

Clyde graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Staunton, Va., in 1940. He flew transport airplanes with the 322nd Troop Carrier Squadron in China during World War II. Clyde earned a Distinguished Flying Cross and an Air Medal for his service and was discharged from the Army as a Captain in 1946. He graduated Cum Laude from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1950 and moved his family to Pennsylvania. Clyde returned to Virginia in 1962 and worked as an industrial engineer at Philip Morris. After 23 years at the company, he retired as the Director of Production Planning and Control. He and Doris spent their retirement at their home in Kingsmill in Williamsburg.

In retirement, Clyde perfected his golf game and spent time with friends and family. He leaves behind of legacy of generosity and quiet kindness.

Clyde is survived by his daughter, Patsy Hemp of Fishersville, Va.; and son, Daniel Hemp and his wife, Pam, of Midlothian, Va. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Jason Stryker and his wife, Jorie, of Charleston, S.C., Ross Hemp and his wife, Jeanette, of Winston-Salem, N.C., Brad Hemp and his wife, Mariko Saito, of Richmond, Adrienne Hoar McGibbon and her husband, Chris, of Springfield, Va. and Jessica Chester and her husband, Ben, of Blairsville, Ga.; and eight great-grandchildren, Campbell, Ragan, Delaney, Cecilia, Lillian, Akira, Morgan and Calvin.

Donations in Clyde's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Vanguard Landing (vanguardlanding.org), a non-profit organization started by a family friend, which offers a safe community for adults with mild to moderate intellectual disabilities.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2020.
Heartfelt condolences to Mr. Hemp´s family from the Werner´s.
Karen Werner
December 20, 2020
Clyde Hemp
Was every wonderful quality that a true gentleman could possess. A Patriotic American, a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather and loyal friend. I am so grateful to have had him in my family’s lives - I will miss him forever - Debbie Bond Dear
Debbie Dear
Friend
December 18, 2020
Sorry about Clyde leaving us. What a great guy. I was a regular golf partner with him until he backed off 2 years ago. As he aged I spotted what direction his ball went. But, when we were near the location he was an hawk-eye. For many years I took Clyde to Peninsula Hokie Club events and he seemed to really enjoy that, especially after Doris passed and when he could not drive at night. Of late I would periodically call and check up on him, taking him Brunswick Stew that I made at Virginia tech with a bunch of other Hokies. If you like, I will notify Virginia Tech of Clyde's passing. I will miss him.
GO HOKIES!!!!
Roy
Roy Burrows
Friend
December 17, 2020
