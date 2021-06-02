LOVING, Clyde B., 83, of Moseley, entered the presence of the living God Saturday May 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Clyde and Rosie B. Loving; brother, Charles Loving; and is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Linda Y. Loving; sister, June Meyer; his children, C.B. Loving Jr. (Ellen), Chet B. Loving, Connie B. Loving, Carol B. Loving (Randy), Theresa Haag (Charlie), Shawn Toney (Samantha); grandchildren, Carla Hughes (Tony), Megan Tucker (Aaron), Erin Cavitt (Chris), Danielle Wilson, Joshua Adams, Happy Jane Willhoite, Justin Toney (Sarah), Megan George (Darnell), Travis Carraway, Hunter Carraway; eight great-grandchildren and a large circle of extended family and friends. He retired from the U.S. Navy after 20-and-a-half years of service. He then worked for Celanese in Texas and retired for the second time 17-and-a-half years later. He was an active member, Deacon, Trustee and team leader at Chesterfield Baptist Church for many years. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 at the church. A Going Home Celebration service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3 at Chesterfield Baptist Church, 16520 Hull Street Road, Moseley, Va. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chesterfield Baptist Church for the cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.