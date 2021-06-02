Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clyde B. Loving
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
LOVING, Clyde B., 83, of Moseley, entered the presence of the living God Saturday May 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Clyde and Rosie B. Loving; brother, Charles Loving; and is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Linda Y. Loving; sister, June Meyer; his children, C.B. Loving Jr. (Ellen), Chet B. Loving, Connie B. Loving, Carol B. Loving (Randy), Theresa Haag (Charlie), Shawn Toney (Samantha); grandchildren, Carla Hughes (Tony), Megan Tucker (Aaron), Erin Cavitt (Chris), Danielle Wilson, Joshua Adams, Happy Jane Willhoite, Justin Toney (Sarah), Megan George (Darnell), Travis Carraway, Hunter Carraway; eight great-grandchildren and a large circle of extended family and friends. He retired from the U.S. Navy after 20-and-a-half years of service. He then worked for Celanese in Texas and retired for the second time 17-and-a-half years later. He was an active member, Deacon, Trustee and team leader at Chesterfield Baptist Church for many years. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 at the church. A Going Home Celebration service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3 at Chesterfield Baptist Church, 16520 Hull Street Road, Moseley, Va. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chesterfield Baptist Church for the cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Chesterfield Baptist Church
16520 Hull Street Road, Moseley, VA
Jun
3
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Chesterfield Baptist Church
16520 Hull Street Road, Moseley, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I loved Clyde he always made me feel so good at Church with his hugs and he always wanted me to play the organ he and Linda are special friends and he will always have a special place in my heart.
Margaret and Hank Davis
June 2, 2021
Thinking of the family in time of your sorrow.
Nancy Sparks
Friend
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results