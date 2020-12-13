YORK, Clyde Monroe Jr., 82, of Chesterfield, born May 21, 1938, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 11, 2020. Clyde was preceded in death by his father, Clyde; and mother, Sue. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty, of 22 years; son, Jay; brother, Ron; five stepchildren, Melanie, Scott, April, Kristin and Jessica; and 23 grandchildren. Clyde was a 1956 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and later from Virginia Commonwealth University with a B.S. in accounting. He also spent seven years with the U.S. Army Reserve. He retired from Business Opportunities for the Blind as Controller for 25 years. A viewing will be held, Tuesday, from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a service at 2 p.m. in the Chesterfield Baptist Church. Interment church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Chesterfield Baptist Church, 16520 Hull Street Rd., Moseley, Va. 23120. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.