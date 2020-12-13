Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clyde Monroe York Jr.
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
YORK, Clyde Monroe Jr., 82, of Chesterfield, born May 21, 1938, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 11, 2020. Clyde was preceded in death by his father, Clyde; and mother, Sue. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty, of 22 years; son, Jay; brother, Ron; five stepchildren, Melanie, Scott, April, Kristin and Jessica; and 23 grandchildren. Clyde was a 1956 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and later from Virginia Commonwealth University with a B.S. in accounting. He also spent seven years with the U.S. Army Reserve. He retired from Business Opportunities for the Blind as Controller for 25 years. A viewing will be held, Tuesday, from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a service at 2 p.m. in the Chesterfield Baptist Church. Interment church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Chesterfield Baptist Church, 16520 Hull Street Rd., Moseley, Va. 23120. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Viewing
1:00p.m.
Chesterfield Baptist Church
VA
Dec
15
Service
2:00p.m.
Chesterfield Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett & Barden Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Peace to you, Betty. Clyde was a good friend in Junior High and High School. His Dad let me follow around his work as a Refrigerator repairman.
John Ferguson Drum
December 15, 2020
Betty i am so sorry for you & your family's loss please accept my condolences, prayers for your family, I love you.
Karen Carraway
December 15, 2020
Rest In Peace Clyde. Condolences to Betty and family. Betty, I am so sorry for your loss.
Wanda Taylor
December 13, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Clyde´s family. Please know that his proudest moments were conversations about his family, especially his `grands´. We worked together and he would update me after each new addition. He will be missed, but fondly remembered.
Eva F. Ampey
December 13, 2020
Betty, we are so sorry about Clyde's passing. He will be dancing in heaven with you! You have our deepest sympathy and prayers. Sylvia & Jimmy Traylor
James & Sylvia Traylor
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results