BEARD, Cole Carrington, of Rockville, passed away unexpectedly September 19, 2021. He is survived by his parents, James and Jennifer Beard; brothers, Brady and Nathan Beard; and numerous loving extended family members and friends. Cole excelled in the Patrick Henry NJROTC, where his leadership, commitment and huge heart quickly earned him the position of Drill Chief. He loved hunting, fishing and cooking meals for his family. His kind and gentle ways will be missed by all. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, September 25 at Springfield Christian Church, 18285 Vontay Road Rockville, Va. 23146, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Patrick Henry NJROTC program.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.