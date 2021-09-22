BEARD, Cole Carrington, of Rockville, passed away unexpectedly September 19, 2021. He is survived by his parents, James and Jennifer Beard; brothers, Brady and Nathan Beard; and numerous loving extended family members and friends. Cole excelled in the Patrick Henry NJROTC, where his leadership, commitment and huge heart quickly earned him the position of Drill Chief. He loved hunting, fishing and cooking meals for his family. His kind and gentle ways will be missed by all. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, September 25 at Springfield Christian Church, 18285 Vontay Road Rockville, Va. 23146, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Patrick Henry NJROTC program.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.
Jennifer, I and all of us here at IPS Packaging are heartbroken for you and your family. Our prayers will be with you constantly.
Brian Bishop
October 29, 2021
We are praying for your family. Our community continues to seek God for peace and direction. As a church we will continue to lift all of your family and the Patrick Henry High School community up. Ashland Impact Mission (AIM Church, Ashland)
Stuart Royall
September 26, 2021
i wasn't a friend of him, but we knew each other. i had french with him for 2 years. rip cole
mary sue
September 25, 2021
With deepest sympathy for your unthinkable loss. We regret to be unable to attend the services. However, our thoughts are with you during this most difficult time. Please reach out if there may be anything we can do to assist your family. Mark, Jennifer, Wes, and Shane Owen
The Owen Family
September 24, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Coles light will be kept in the hearts of all who knew him.
Carl and Alice Lingerfelt
September 24, 2021
Connie Jumps Hughes,Doug Jumps
September 23, 2021
Our deepest condolences for such a devastating loss. We pray for your comfort and strength as you navigate this incredible heartbreak.
Connie Jumps Hughes and Ray Hughes
September 23, 2021
Cole Beard was an amazing individual who touched many with his kindness and compassion he was a great friend to me and many others and he will surely be missed I offer my condolences to his family and for them to know that Cole has left a example for all of us to follow and achieve I personally can´t wait to meet him again in the presence of the Father.
John Clark
September 23, 2021
Matthew Smith
September 23, 2021
May the love of God comfort you all.
Lipscomb Family
September 23, 2021
Lisa Friday and James Seay
September 22, 2021
May a light shine upon you, Cole´s family and friends alike. The light will forever be a reminder that Cole has a purpose. Although it is not always for us to understand, hold on tight to the light you will feel & see. Time heals some things but others we learn how to adjust to the greatest loss we can comprehend. From a parent who truly can sympathize with your loss
Cathy G.
September 22, 2021
There are no words, losing your child is the worst pain and loss. Prayers for comfort and peace to all of you. I am so sorry.
Norma Toombs
September 22, 2021
Words cannot express my sorrow at your loss. Prayers for peace and comfort for your family