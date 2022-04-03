LOWRY, Collas E., 94, of Richmond, widower of Frances Lassiter Lowry, passed away March 30, 2022. He is survived by his daughter, Carole Lowry Talley; brother, Claude Lowry; and three nieces, Brenda, Becky and Fran. Mr. Lowry was a retired agent with Home Beneficial Life Insurance Co. He was a member of Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church, Glen Allen Lodge No. 131 A.F. & A.M., Richmond Scottish Rite Bodies and ACCA Shriners. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 4, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., where a Masonic memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, in Riverview Cemetery, 1401 S. Randolph St. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Pat Summitt Alzheimer's Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Dr., Suite 1101, Knoxville, Tenn. 37902.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.