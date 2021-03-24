PELLETIER, Colleen Ann, 59, of Powhatan, died in her sleep of natural causes on Saturday, March 20, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Richard Andrew Pelletier II; children, Christopher Delgiorno, Caitlin Delgiorno, Jennifer Ann Parent, Thomas Daniel Pelletier, Richard Andres Pelletier III, Matthew Allen Pelletier; mother, Joan Rennie; five grandchildren; two furry children, Allie and Ava. A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. Online condolences can be made at bennettbardenfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2021.