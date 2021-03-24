Menu
Colleen Ann Pelletier
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
PELLETIER, Colleen Ann, 59, of Powhatan, died in her sleep of natural causes on Saturday, March 20, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Richard Andrew Pelletier II; children, Christopher Delgiorno, Caitlin Delgiorno, Jennifer Ann Parent, Thomas Daniel Pelletier, Richard Andres Pelletier III, Matthew Allen Pelletier; mother, Joan Rennie; five grandchildren; two furry children, Allie and Ava. A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. Online condolences can be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
