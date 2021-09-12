MAGOULAS, Collette Denise, 80, passed away on September 7, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry M. Magoulas.



Collette is survived by her children, Christopher Magoulas and Jennifer Magoulas Campbell (son-in-law, Jonathan Campbell); three grandchildren, Kenley and Reid Campbell of Richmond, Virginia and Nico Magoulas of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; her sisters, Christine Clark and Myrna Clark of Milford, Connecticut; and several nieces and great-nieces and a great-nephew.



Collette was born in New York City on December 5, 1940 to the late Harold J. and Barbara J. Clark and raised primarily in Milford, Connecticut. She was the eldest of four sisters (she was predeceased by her sister, Virginia Mugglin of Milford).



After graduating from Milford High School, Collette worked for the Milford Board of Education until she moved to Washington, D.C. in 1960 to begin work for the U.S. Government at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Her independence and desire to travel led Collette to overseas assignments with the CIA, first in Greece in 1964 and then to Germany in 1969. It was in Athens, Greece that she met Jerry, her husband of 51 years. They were married in Basel, Switzerland in April 1970, and soon after moved back to the Washington, D.C. area, where Collette continued her career with the CIA until her retirement in December 1998.



Collette's superior organizational, problem solving and interpersonal skills and abilities earned her no less than seven exceptional performance awards at the CIA, in addition to Top Secret clearance levels. Collette's time and accomplishments at the CIA paralleled her skill at raising two children and putting some of the finest meals ever prepared on the dinner table night after night.



After retiring from government service, Collette and Jerry moved to Seabrook Island, South Carolina. They enjoyed nearly 20 years of leisure, socializing with new and old friends, visits from children and grandchildren and the freedom to pursue their many interests and hobbies. Collette and Jerry moved to Richmond, Virginia in 2018 to be closer to their children and grandchildren.



Collette loved to cook, travel, read and spend all manner of time with her children, grandchildren, family, friends, neighbors and acquaintances. Her willingness to help and be there for others was notable, and her unflagging optimism and ability to persevere and thrive through all the ups and downs of life will be sorely missed.



Burial at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Fisher House Foundation and Homes for Our Troops.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.