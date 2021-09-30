DONATI, Connee, was born December 15, 1924. God saw her getting tired and He called her to a better place on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. A member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, she was also a horse enthusiast and a dog lover. Preceded in death by her parents, Harry J. and Irma A. Donati; she leaves behind good friends, Pam Mentz, Nancy Bryant, Wayne Jefferson, Rosa Brooks, Barbara and Clarkie Williams; and others. A visitation will be held Monday, October 4 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231. On Tuesday, October 5, a Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 215 North 25th Street, Richmond, Va. 23223. A graveside service will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23238. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 30 to Oct. 3, 2021.