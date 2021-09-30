Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Connee Donati
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
DONATI, Connee, was born December 15, 1924. God saw her getting tired and He called her to a better place on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. A member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, she was also a horse enthusiast and a dog lover. Preceded in death by her parents, Harry J. and Irma A. Donati; she leaves behind good friends, Pam Mentz, Nancy Bryant, Wayne Jefferson, Rosa Brooks, Barbara and Clarkie Williams; and others. A visitation will be held Monday, October 4 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231. On Tuesday, October 5, a Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 215 North 25th Street, Richmond, Va. 23223. A graveside service will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23238. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 30 to Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Oct
5
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
215 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rest In Peace sweet lady. Charles & I & Charlie Pup will miss sending you all our pictures and good wishes. God & his angels will now keep you forever in their care. Peace & love to you .
NANCY & CHARLES Bryant & Charlie Pup
Friend
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results