JACKSON, Connell Virginia, departed this life on June 20, 2021. Connell leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted family. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A walk-through viewing will be Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a funeral service will be held Monday, June 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.