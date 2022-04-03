BARTLETT, Connie Darlene, 82, of Hopewell, Va., passed away March 29, 2022. Born August 17, 1939 in Valley Head, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Dennis H. Arbogast and Gledes E. Smith. In addition to her parents; Mrs. Bartlett was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Jerry D. Bartlett; and brother, Mitchell Arbogast. She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Dean Bartlett (Denise), Gregory Alan Bartlett (Crystal); three grandchildren, Erin Vaughan (Jacob), Jacob Bartlett and Matthew Bartlett; one great-grandson, Emory Vaughan; siblings, Dora Parrack, Elaine Hogan and Vester "Buck" Arbogast; and many more loving family and friends. She worked at the FBI in Washington, D.C. for two years before marrying her childhood sweetheart and settling in Hopewell, Va., where they lived happily for the rest of their lives. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Covington Plumbing and Heating. A longtime member of the Hopewell Opti-Mrs. Club, Connie served as President and Treasurer. She particularly enjoyed her time spent with her grandchildren. She loved the outdoors, whether spending time with family and friends in the mountains of West Virginia or on the beaches of Cape Hatteras. You would always find her keeping a close watch over her beloved fishing pole. She will always be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and "Nana" to her family and a loyal and caring friend to those who met her.
The family is being served by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Hopewell, Va. and will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 for visitation, followed by an 11 a.m. chapel service. Interment will be held in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.