GLASS, Connie Garland, of Richmond, died October 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, William L. Glass Jr.; parents, Otis Garland Sr. and Ella Law Garland; brother, Otis Garland Jr.; and sister, Judy G. Lancaster. Surviving are her three children, Monica Lynn Glass Murray (Clifton), Karen Joelle Glass and Alan Christopher Glass; nephew, William Payne Jr; five devoted nieces, Rennee Garland Taylor, Jennifer Lancaster, Alisa Lancaster, Melanie Lee and Norma Lee; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, October 21, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 22, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. F. Todd Gray officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook and live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2020.