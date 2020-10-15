Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Connie Garland Glass
GLASS, Connie Garland, of Richmond, died October 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, William L. Glass Jr.; parents, Otis Garland Sr. and Ella Law Garland; brother, Otis Garland Jr.; and sister, Judy G. Lancaster. Surviving are her three children, Monica Lynn Glass Murray (Clifton), Karen Joelle Glass and Alan Christopher Glass; nephew, William Payne Jr; five devoted nieces, Rennee Garland Taylor, Jennifer Lancaster, Alisa Lancaster, Melanie Lee and Norma Lee; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, October 21, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 22, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. F. Todd Gray officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook and live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23222
Oct
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23222
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
October 20, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Glass and Garland family on the passing of your mother, my Delta sister, and friend in Scouting. I will miss her dearly.
Shirley Montague
October 16, 2020
Please know that my prayers are with you all.
Pastor Devin Brown
October 16, 2020
Rest In Peace Classmate. Love, Peace and God´s Grace to the Glass and Garland families.
John M. Langston Class of 1965
October 15, 2020
I extend to you Monica Karen and Allen and Family my sincere condolences and love on the passing of your mother and my friend, Connie. God will continue to take care of you.
La Dell Rollins
October 15, 2020