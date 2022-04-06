GRISSOM, Connie H., 72, of Norfolk, Va., passed away on April 3, 2022.
Born in Petersburg, Va., she was the daughter of the late George Allen Hall Jr. and Dorothy Finney Hall. She retired as a public school teacher after 32 years.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her sister, Cathy Lewis. She is survived by her sisters, Judith Parker and husband, Tommy, Joan Nichols, Anita Anderson and husband, John and Allison Kindred and husband, Larry; nephews, Adam Kindred, Trevor Kindred, Seth Kindred, Colin Kindred and Zaire Carter; and numerous other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 2 to 3 p.m. The memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lewy Body Society at www.lewybody.org
. Condolences may be offered to the family atwww.hollomon-brown.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.