Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Connie H. Grissom
FUNERAL HOME
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA
GRISSOM, Connie H., 72, of Norfolk, Va., passed away on April 3, 2022.

Born in Petersburg, Va., she was the daughter of the late George Allen Hall Jr. and Dorothy Finney Hall. She retired as a public school teacher after 32 years.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her sister, Cathy Lewis. She is survived by her sisters, Judith Parker and husband, Tommy, Joan Nichols, Anita Anderson and husband, John and Allison Kindred and husband, Larry; nephews, Adam Kindred, Trevor Kindred, Seth Kindred, Colin Kindred and Zaire Carter; and numerous other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 2 to 3 p.m. The memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lewy Body Society at www.lewybody.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at

www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.