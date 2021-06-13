HUNNICUTT, Connie Taylor, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, departed this world for her Heavenly home on May 6, 2021. There is no one who deserved Heaven more than Connie! What a celebration it must have been when she entered the Pearly Gates to be welcomed by her Lord and Savior and reunited with her husband and love of her life, Robert Ayden Hunnicutt. For over 70 years, she faithfully obeyed the words of Jesus in Matthew 22 to "Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind." Though she was petite in stature, Connie was a spiritual giant to all who were blessed to know her. She never missed an opportunity to witness and share God's truth with everyone she met. There are countless lives she touched with her Godly wisdom, her life of unselfish service and prayers for others. Her prayer lists were legendary for their length and she faithfully prayed over them each day. James 5:16 "The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much." So many of her prayers were answered in such a powerful way that we knew when our mother prayed, good things happened!
Connie had so many "Pearls of Wisdom" she shared, but one in particular stands out. She would say each day, "It's a short ride from the cradle to the grave so enjoy every day," and she truly did. She never woke up in a bad mood and she was always positive, encouraging and inspiring to all around her. Connie loved everyone, but children were her favorites, especially teenagers because she thought those ages were hard to maneuver through and teens just needed more love, patience and understanding. She would counsel frustrated parents to always "go back in love" even when their teens were difficult, sometimes impossible to deal with!
Connie had many, many talents; she was an amazing artist, gifted seamstress, wonderful decorator and a fashion consultant with impeccable taste! She was a successful businesswoman who started several businesses that included opening a consignment store in the '70s, selling real estate and partnering with her daughters in a thriving cleaning business.
But her great joy in this world was her family. She was so proud of her children: Tripp (Robert), Becky, DeAnn and Terri. She was even more proud of her grandchildren: Rachel, Taylor, Alexandra, Jack, Christie and Bailey. Then along came the "Greats" and she so loved and adored each one: Keller, Lyla, Jace, Jolie and Wesley. She also had a special place in her heart for "bonus" family members, her sons-in-law, Ted and James; and grandsons-in-law, Cliff, Lance, Andrew and Bailey's fiance', Preston. Connie cherished her best friend and prayer partner of almost 50 years, Christine Barden, who lovingly and faithfully helped take care of her for the past two years.
Connie's family is very grateful to her wonderful hospice nurses, Michelle and Kay, for all their support and tender, loving care of her as she departed this world. Her family will gather and celebrate her incredible life at a later date. If anyone would like to share a memory or condolences with her family, please e-mail her daughter at [email protected]
If you would like to make a donation in Mrs. Hunnicutt's memory to Hanover Academy's Summer Camp Scholarship Fund for area youth, the address is 117 Frances Road, Ashland, Va. 23005.
Though we miss her presence here on earth, we are comforted in knowing we will spend eternity with her. Until then, a close friend wrote that "Mrs. Hunnicutt is in Heaven painting and God is going to use it in his next sunset or sunrise." Whatever she is doing, we know that Robert Hunnicutt is by her side! Her favorite saying was "Praise the Lord," and we praise the Lord for this remarkable woman and her truly inspiring life!
