I vividly remember a conversation Mama Connie and myself had in the Foyer at Rockville Church of God. It was about the striking resemblance she and her sister share; her response was, “I am told all the time “. We laughed about it and went on to talk about families and how good God is. It was actually my first time speaking to her at length, but, it was such a lovely and wonderful conversation. REST IN PEACE, Mama Connie, we know you’re in a better place now.

Cyrus Kamara Acquaintance November 21, 2020