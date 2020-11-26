TERRY, Connie L., affectionately known as "MiMi" by her nine grandchildren and a great-granddaughter, passed on November 19, 2020. She was born in Danville, to the late Lester and Vina Gunn Oliver. Connie accepted the Lord as her Savior at East New Hope Baptist Church. After graduating from Dan River High School in 1969, she attended Virginia State College and married the true love of her life, the late LTC Bennie Lee Terry (Ret.). Soon thereafter, she graduated from St. Leo University. She worked as a certified counselor and social worker for many years and advanced professionally as a financial analyst for the government. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Oliver. She leaves behind her loving children, Sean Terry of Columbia, S.C.; Julian Terry and wife, Jenny, of Raleigh, N.C.; and daughter, Stacey Ormsby married to Oneil of Rockville, Md.; sisters, Rev. Eunice Morton (Bishop John) and Julia Foster (Min Frank), both of Danville; Pamela (late Artis) Wallace of Durham, N.C.; and Shelia (late Alfred Sr.) McMillan of Chester; and a host of in-laws, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be open to the public on December 4, 2020, and a private service will be live-streamed 11 a.m. December 5, 2020 in Danville. The interment will be open to the public in Highland Burial Park. Viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. November 29, 2020, at the funeral establishment. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va., www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2020.