Connie L. Terry
DIED
November 19, 2020
TERRY, Connie L., affectionately known as "MiMi" by her nine grandchildren and a great-granddaughter, passed on November 19, 2020. She was born in Danville, to the late Lester and Vina Gunn Oliver. Connie accepted the Lord as her Savior at East New Hope Baptist Church. After graduating from Dan River High School in 1969, she attended Virginia State College and married the true love of her life, the late LTC Bennie Lee Terry (Ret.). Soon thereafter, she graduated from St. Leo University. She worked as a certified counselor and social worker for many years and advanced professionally as a financial analyst for the government. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Oliver. She leaves behind her loving children, Sean Terry of Columbia, S.C.; Julian Terry and wife, Jenny, of Raleigh, N.C.; and daughter, Stacey Ormsby married to Oneil of Rockville, Md.; sisters, Rev. Eunice Morton (Bishop John) and Julia Foster (Min Frank), both of Danville; Pamela (late Artis) Wallace of Durham, N.C.; and Shelia (late Alfred Sr.) McMillan of Chester; and a host of in-laws, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be open to the public on December 4, 2020, and a private service will be live-streamed 11 a.m. December 5, 2020 in Danville. The interment will be open to the public in Highland Burial Park. Viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. November 29, 2020, at the funeral establishment. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va., www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 23803
Dec
4
Visitation
Fisher Watkins Funeral Home
, Danville, Virginia
Dec
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
Funeral services provided by:
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Mrs. Terry was a very nice person. I took care of her,at home.I will miss her. To the family..Sorry for your loss.it will be hard, because she's not here any longer. Just take one day at a time. It will get better in due time..
Thank You
Barbara Johnson(BJ)
Barbara Johnson
Friend
November 24, 2020
To the Family:
We were deeply saddened to read of the passing of Connie. Such a beautiful Lady! Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. She will be missed. Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. May she rest in rest.
Clifford & Margaret Thompson
Friend
November 23, 2020
Connie was a wonderful woman. RIP.
Michele Clarke
Friend
November 23, 2020
I vividly remember a conversation Mama Connie and myself had in the Foyer at Rockville Church of God. It was about the striking resemblance she and her sister share; her response was, “I am told all the time “. We laughed about it and went on to talk about families and how good God is. It was actually my first time speaking to her at length, but, it was such a lovely and wonderful conversation. REST IN PEACE, Mama Connie, we know you’re in a better place now.
Cyrus Kamara
Acquaintance
November 21, 2020
Connie was a lovely lady. I used to work with her at Fort Lee. Now she is gone to join her husband, Bennie in Heaven. Rest in Peace my Friend!
Shirley Williams Dexter
Coworker
November 20, 2020
Connie was a lovely and courageous woman and dear neighbor. I'll miss her.
My deepest Sympathy to her family.
Anne Sherman
Neighbor
November 20, 2020