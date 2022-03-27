YATES, Connie H., entered into eternal life on March 18, 2022, in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her father, Gordon M. Holmes; mother, Joyce P. Allen; and sister, Doris A. Allen. She is survived by her daughter, Shelly N. Yates; grandson, Darian J. Smith; sister, Marsha L. Burch (Raimondo); two brothers, Peter M. Allen (Tangela) and Mark L. Allen; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.