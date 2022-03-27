Menu
Connie H. Yates
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
YATES, Connie H., entered into eternal life on March 18, 2022, in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her father, Gordon M. Holmes; mother, Joyce P. Allen; and sister, Doris A. Allen. She is survived by her daughter, Shelly N. Yates; grandson, Darian J. Smith; sister, Marsha L. Burch (Raimondo); two brothers, Peter M. Allen (Tangela) and Mark L. Allen; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
March 27, 2022
