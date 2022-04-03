CUMMINS, Constance Frances, age 86, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Constance was born March 5, 1936. She was preceded in death by her father, Neal Compton. She is survived by her mother, Frances Compton; children, Carol Cummins, Randy Cummins (Carol), Eddie Cummins and Danny Cummins (Cindy); grandchildren, Caelan Cummins and Katie Cummins; and brother, Ronald Compton. During her early years, she attended Glenwood High School, located in St. Louis, Mo. She attained her bachelor's degree from the University of Kansas. She then went on to receive a master's degree in education from Virginia Commonwealth University, also known as VCU. After completing her higher education, she became a librarian for the Hanover Public School System. Connie had multiple interests, a few of those would include reading, doing puzzles and watching television. Her favorite programs to watch were tennis and gameshows. She loved spending time with her "girls," pets, Ember and Paisley. One of her favorite things she enjoyed in life was sitting on her deck soaking in the sunshine with a cup of coffee. Throughout her life, Connie cherished the time she spent with her family. Her family will miss her deeply.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.