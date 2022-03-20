Menu
Constance Anderson Neal
NEAL, Constance Anderson, entered into eternal life with her savior, Jesus Christ, on March 15, 2022. Connie was born in 1924. She graduated from Glen Allen High School and Smithdeal Massie Business College. She worked for the RF&P Railroad, where she met her husband, Charles Alexander Neal. They were married for 57 years before he passed away in 2004. Connie was a Girl Scout leader, an altar guild chairman and served on several committees at the Church of the Epiphany in Henrico County. She was known for her humor and love of animals. Over her lifetime, her pets included dogs, cats, guinea pigs, a duck and a turtle. Connie was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Cheri Blackwell, husband, Scott, Mirendy Smith, husband, Paul; grandsons, Adam Facetti, wife, Erica, Mark Facetti, wife, Ericca; granddaughter, Wren Blackwell, husband, Zaid; great-grandsons, Leonardo Facetti and Henry Facetti; and great-granddaughter, Gianna Facetti.

Many thanks to the caregivers at Westminster Canterbury, especially Rodney and Denise, for their loving care and a special thanks to Cathia Cox for filling so many of Connie's days with companionship and love.

A visitation is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25, at the Church of the Epiphany, 8000 Hermitage Rd., Henrico, Va. 23228. The funeral service, also at the Church of the Epiphany, will be held Saturday, March 26 at 11 a.m. Private interment to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Connie's honor to either The Church of the Epiphany Legacy Fund or the Westminster Canterbury Fellowship Fund.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Church of the Epiphany (Episcopal)
8000 Hermitage Road, Richmond, VA
Mar
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Church of the Epiphany (Episcopal)
8000 Hermitage Road, Richmond, VA
