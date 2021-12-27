Menu
Constance Mann Pace
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA
PACE, Constance Mann, 80, of Mechanicsville, passed away on December 22, 2021, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital surrounded by her children. Connie was very proud of her fulfilling career as the CEO of full-time mother and grandmother. She accomplished her lifelong dream of being a mother to her three children and a grandmother to her six grandchildren, whom she loved unconditionally. She was a very proud 1960 graduate of "the old" John Marshall High School and a member of the SF Sorority. She served in the Woman's Club of Richmond (including President) for many years. She was runner up for Tobacco Land Hostess one year as well. Connie also worked at C&P Telephone, the General Assembly, A. H. Robins, and retired working for Henrico County Schools, but she was most proud of her work as wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, R. A. Pace Jr. She is survived by her children, Kevin (Faye), Kirk (Elizabeth) and Kelly Cecil (Mike); grandchildren, Jackie Crowe, Anna-Louise Cecil, Jack and Pace Cecil, Olive and Ashby Pace. Our mother, our grandmother and friend will be missed beyond words. She had a true zest for life. Her quick wit and humor will make for cherished memories for the rest of our lives. God love her! The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 30, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville. A funeral service will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 31, at Shalom Baptist Church, Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville. Interment will be private in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shalom Baptist Church. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, VA
Dec
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, VA
Dec
31
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Shalom Baptist Church
Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, VA
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences on the passing of your mom. I worked with Connie at Henrico County Schools. She was kind, never heard her speak negatively about anyone, and her quick wit made some unbearable days bearable. Her devotion and love for her family was her number one priority. Sending prayers to the family as you cope with her loss.
Cindy Smith
December 28, 2021
Sorry to hear of the passing of your Mom. I worked with her at A.H.Robins. Connie was my Adminatrative Assistant from 1986 to 1989 I was The Estern Regional Sales Manager for Sargents Pet Care Group of Robins Consumer Products Division. She was warm, friendly and very efficent at her job. A pleasure to work with. Mike
Mike Kondracki
Work
December 27, 2021
