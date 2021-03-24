SHORE, Constance "Connie" Shepherd, 87, of Henrico County, went to join Jesus on March 20, 2021. Connie was born in Mineral, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Brightwell Shepherd and Vernell Carr Shepherd. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Roy Edwin Shore; children, Linda Shore (J. C. Bussard) and Roy "Ed" Shore Jr. (Anna); grandsons, Andrew and David; and three grandpuppies. Connie graduated from John Marshall High School (The Old School) and worked as a bookkeeper for Southern States. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Her favorite pastimes were feeding and watching the birds, watching baseball and college basketball and attending her children and grandchildren's athletic events. She loved flowers, the beach, nature and her cross country six-week car trip. She and Roy proudly celebrated 60 years of marriage on March 11, 2021. Connie was a member of Lakeside Presbyterian Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and life member of the Presbyterian Women. She volunteered for Lamb's Basket and for more than 20 years with Meals on Wheels. There will be a private gathering of family and friends on March 25, 2021, at Bliley's – Staples Mill Chapel, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on March 26, 2021, in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lamb's Basket, Meals on Wheels (Feed More), or Lakeside Presbyterian Pre-School.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2021.