Constance Thoms Williams
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA
WILLIAMS, Constance Thoms, 78, of Richmond, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, September 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Louis Thoms Jr. and Jane Constance Thoms. She is survived by her loving children, David Williams (Amy) of Goochland, Chris Williams of Richmond and Claudia Lineweaver (Will) of Crozet; seven beloved grandchildren, Katharine "Scottie" Weiner (Evan), Keefer Williams, Caroline and Joshua Williams, Price, Jay and Bennie Lineweaver; three great-grandchildren, Lillian, Logan and Lachlan; and many devoted friends. Connie deeply and fiercely loved her family and friends, and she will be greatly missed. The family wishes to thank the staff at Kindred Hospice and Commonwealth Senior Living at the West End for their compassion and devotion shown to her and her family. Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen, Va. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 1602 Rolling Hills Drive, Suite 204, Richmond, Va. 23229.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Sep
24
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Westhampton Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
BILL & JILL HILLIARD
Family
September 24, 2021
sorry for your loss, we are thinking about you and your family. If you need anything please call
steve and shirley pritchett
September 23, 2021
