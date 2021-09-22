WILLIAMS, Constance Thoms, 78, of Richmond, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, September 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Louis Thoms Jr. and Jane Constance Thoms. She is survived by her loving children, David Williams (Amy) of Goochland, Chris Williams of Richmond and Claudia Lineweaver (Will) of Crozet; seven beloved grandchildren, Katharine "Scottie" Weiner (Evan), Keefer Williams, Caroline and Joshua Williams, Price, Jay and Bennie Lineweaver; three great-grandchildren, Lillian, Logan and Lachlan; and many devoted friends. Connie deeply and fiercely loved her family and friends, and she will be greatly missed. The family wishes to thank the staff at Kindred Hospice and Commonwealth Senior Living at the West End for their compassion and devotion shown to her and her family. Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen, Va. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 1602 Rolling Hills Drive, Suite 204, Richmond, Va. 23229.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.