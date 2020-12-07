TRIMIEW, Conway Irving, III, 76, of Henrico, departed this life Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Gordonette Trimiew; children, Blair and Donald Trimiew; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Graveside service, 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.