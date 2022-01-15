AYTES, Cora Fields, 78, of Henrico, departed this life Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Aytes Jr.; and parents, Roger and Flora Fields Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted daughter, Donna Hopkins; and sister, Jeanne Parks; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held Friday, January 21, 2022, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at St. James Baptist Church, 2169 New Market Rd. Eugloist Rev. Dr. Kevin L. Sykes. Interment Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. James Baptist Church Building Fund.