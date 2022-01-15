Menu
Cora Fields Aytes
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
AYTES, Cora Fields, 78, of Henrico, departed this life Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Aytes Jr.; and parents, Roger and Flora Fields Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted daughter, Donna Hopkins; and sister, Jeanne Parks; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held Friday, January 21, 2022, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at St. James Baptist Church, 2169 New Market Rd. Eugloist Rev. Dr. Kevin L. Sykes. Interment Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. James Baptist Church Building Fund.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
21
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Jan
22
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
St. James Baptist Church
2169 New Market Rd, VA
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Donna and family, may Gods Continue to bless and keep you during such a time as this. May he bring comfort during this time of loss. Your mother´s presence will be forever missed.
Tara Cuffee-Williams
January 24, 2022
My sincere sympathy and prayers to Donna and the entire family on the loss of "Cokie"She was a wonderful, funny & witty lady. I loved my conversations with her. She will surely be missed.
Brenda Y. Gray
January 20, 2022
We only met Cora this past year but she was always very sweet to us. Please reach out if there is anything we can do for your family in the coming months. We live right next door at 2305 New Market Rd, come by or give us a call anytime. 804-658-8797
Nava Levenson & Clover Dosier
January 15, 2022
