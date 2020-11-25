MARTIN, Cornelia Montgomery "Adell", 89, of Charles City, passed away on November 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Martin; and her son, Angelo Franceschi. Cornelia retired from American Tobacco Company with many years of service. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Pam Franceschi; two granddaughters, Angela Ozmon (Jeffery) and Theresa Hayes (Matthew); three great-granddaughters, Natalie and Madison Ozmon and Lillian Hayes; and great-grandsons, Benjamin and Aidan Hayes and Jeffery Ozmon Jr. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a graveside service will immediately follow in Washington Memorial Park at 1 p.m., 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Massey Cancer Center, (804) 828-1450. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2020.