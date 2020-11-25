Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cornelia Montgomery "Adell" Martin
MARTIN, Cornelia Montgomery "Adell", 89, of Charles City, passed away on November 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Martin; and her son, Angelo Franceschi. Cornelia retired from American Tobacco Company with many years of service. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Pam Franceschi; two granddaughters, Angela Ozmon (Jeffery) and Theresa Hayes (Matthew); three great-granddaughters, Natalie and Madison Ozmon and Lillian Hayes; and great-grandsons, Benjamin and Aidan Hayes and Jeffery Ozmon Jr. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a graveside service will immediately follow in Washington Memorial Park at 1 p.m., 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Massey Cancer Center, (804) 828-1450. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231
Nov
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Washington Memorial Park
6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.