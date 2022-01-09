BARBOUR, Courtney Leigh, 41, died on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at home in Copper Hill, Va.
She grew up in Richmond, graduated from Virginia Tech and earned her master's degree in Library Information Studies from the University of Alabama. Courtney was an extraordinarily kind person who cared passionately for those less fortunate and was beloved by family, friends and readers of her zines. She was brilliant and funny, and we will all miss her sweet smile and wonderful laugh.
She is survived by her parents, David and Cathy Barbour; her brother, Andrew; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the home of Ashley and Joshua Austin at 5107 Dairyland Road, Hillsborough, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Compass Center for Women and Families at www.compassctr.org
or at 210 Henderson Street, Chapel Hill, N.C. 27514. Your gift will help to provide emergency shelter for women and children. As a Chapel Hill resident for many years, Courtney considered it her home.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.