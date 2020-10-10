BRYANT, Craig Riley, of Williamsburg, Va., passed away October 1, 2020. He was born February 17, 1967, to Robert Early Jr. and Diane Riley Bryant.
He leaves behind his beloved daughter, Sarah Ann Bryant of Richmond, Va.; stepson, Cody Nicholas Helms of Williamsburg, Va.; and nephew, John Robert (Rob) Grahill of Toms River, New Jersey. His sister, Kelli Lynn Grahill of Rahway, New Jersey, preceded him in death.
Craig majored in Criminal Justice, graduating with honors from the Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va., class of 1990. Craig took great pride that his daughter, Sarah, is following in his footsteps, also majoring in Criminal Justice at Virginia Commonwealth University, in Richmond, Va.
He went on to become an outstanding commercial truck salesman and co-worker at Colonial Truck Sales in Richmond, Va.
He lived in Towson, Maryland, and loved attending the Baltimore Oriole baseball games with his family of origin. Craig also lived in Kobe and Yokohama, Japan, as well as Millburn, New Jersey and Kingwood, Texas.
A devoted father, Craig loved attending his daughter's softball, cheerleading and karate events. He also loved to cook and throw the most slumber parties in town for his daughter, Sarah. Early morning workouts at the YMCA were a must! He also enjoyed his time fishing and boating.
The family will be holding a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2020.