SAMPSON, Craig William, 54, of Midlothian, Va., born September 23, 1966, departed this life and took up residence in his heavenly home on February 26, 2021. Leaving behind to reflect on his delightful memories are his parents, Bill and Joyce Sampson of Midlothian, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Kerry and Amy Sampson of Chester, Va.; an uncle and a host of aunts, cousins, friends and neighbors. His well-lived 54 years were spent expressing his love for God and his church, enjoying music and sports and being with family, friends and neighbors. From age 15 on, Craig was employed, beginning with a summertime job painting classrooms at Toledo's Whitmer High School, working in Virginia Beach for Special Persons Mailing Service and ending at Holiday Inn Chesterfield with friends. A private Celebration of Life will be held at Bon Air Baptist Church, 2531 Buford Rd. Interment will be in the church's columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bon Air Baptist Church Music Ministry.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2021.