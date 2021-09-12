JONES, Curtis, 87, of Saluda, passed away peacefully, at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, on Monday, September 6, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Maidie Jones of Portsmouth; his brother, William Jones of Lancaster County; and his sister, Mary Dawson of Portsmouth. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Marcia; and his three children, Ralph Jones (Sharron), Constance Murphy and Gordon Jones (Robin). He is also survived by seven grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, three nieces and two nephews. Curtis worked for the old C & P Telephone of Virginia, now Verizon. He started his career in Portsmouth, Virginia, in Outside Plant. After a few years, he moved inside to the Business Office in Northern Virginia, a stint in Onancock Business Office on the Eastern Shore, and then worked mainly in Engineering on Nansemond Street in Richmond. He and Marcia both worked and met at 10 N. Nansemond Street. After retirement, Curtis made their home in Saluda his full-time job. Curtis was good at working on old homes and even though he wasn't looking for another one to fix up in retirement, he did it anyway! At age 77, Curtis had failing lungs due to fibrosis. He was fortunate to be accepted in the Lung Transplant Program at Duke University Hospital and for a little over 10 years, he has been able to do just about anything he wanted to do. He faithfully worked out at Riverside Wellness Center and when he wasn't working out, he was enjoying the social aspect of the friends he had made there. It was these friends and his work ethic that kept him motivated and kept him healthy for all these years. We can't thank Duke enough for the care they have given Curtis. They have been such a huge part of his life. Also, his local doctors at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and the E.R. team of doctors and nurses that worked tirelessly taking care of him, were just amazing. Curtis was truly blessed to have the level of care he has received over these last 10-plus years. A huge thank you to Dr. Laurie Snyder at Duke, his Transplant Coordinator Kimberly Hollemon and locally, Dr. Peter Zullo and his staff. Curtis will be cremated at Faulkner Funeral Home in Saluda. Due to COVID, we will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to Middlesex Pet Friends for Life, P.O. Box 145, Saluda, Va. 23149.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.