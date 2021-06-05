Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Curtis Ray Suggs
FUNERAL HOME
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
SUGGS, Curtis Ray, departed this life June 3, 2021. He was educated in the Richmond Public Schools System, and served in the U.S. Army. Shortly thereafter he started his employment with the City of Richmond Recreation and Parks as a seasonal worker. After 36 years of employment, he later retired as a Crew Chief in the Cemeteries Division. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Lossie Suggs; and his brother, Cecil. He is survived by his children, Shayla, Curtis, Rashaun and LaShawna (Jarrell); sister, Alice; brother, Kenneth; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 12 to 6 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Monday, June 14, 2021 at 12 noon. Interment Oakwoood Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Manning Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Manning Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
June 21, 2021
Shayla, You are in our thoughts and hearts. Sending you Prayers and comforting hugs
Aunt Sylvia and Uncle Larry
June 12, 2021
Curtis was a part of my life for 47yrs. He will be missed .We talked or text frequently. I will miss our comedic chats. Rest in peace my dear friend.
Laverne Lomax
Family
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results