SUGGS, Curtis Ray, departed this life June 3, 2021. He was educated in the Richmond Public Schools System, and served in the U.S. Army. Shortly thereafter he started his employment with the City of Richmond Recreation and Parks as a seasonal worker. After 36 years of employment, he later retired as a Crew Chief in the Cemeteries Division. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Lossie Suggs; and his brother, Cecil. He is survived by his children, Shayla, Curtis, Rashaun and LaShawna (Jarrell); sister, Alice; brother, Kenneth; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 12 to 6 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Monday, June 14, 2021 at 12 noon. Interment Oakwoood Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 11, 2021.