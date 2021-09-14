Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Curtis Lee Wrenn Sr.
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Twiford Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E. Church Street
Elizabeth City, NC
WRENN, Mr. Curtis Lee, Sr., age 91, of Elizabeth City, N.C., died on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Harmony of Oakbrooke in Chesapeake, Va. Born in Jefferson County, Ala. on February 14, 1930 to the late King Wrenn and Viola Head Wrenn Brown, he was the husband of Connie Marie Peterson Wrenn. Mr. Wrenn served his country honorably in the U.S. Army, serving as a military personnel officer and completing three combat tours in Vietnam. He retired as a Chief Warrant Officer/CWO3. He had a master's degree and belonged to Cornerstone Baptist Church in Elizabeth City.

In addition to his wife; he is survived by his daughters, Shirley Wrenn, Penny Wrenn, Corliss Booker and Amy Peterson West (Steve); his sons, Curtis Wrenn Jr. (Sheila), Thomas Wrenn (Daisey), Joseph Wrenn, Michael Wrenn and Chris Peterson; his sister, Jeraldine Avery (Charles); 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Due to COVID-19, the family is requesting that all attendees of the service wear a mask. If you are unable to attend the service, it will be livestreamed at facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10010 (alzfdn.org/support-us/donate). Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, N.C. 27909, is serving the family of Mr. Wrenn. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at TwifordFH.com. To plant a tree or send flowers to the family, please visit TwifordFH.com/send-flowers.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Twiford Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC
Twiford Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
