BROWN, Cynthia L., 58, of Ashland, Virginia, peacefully passed away on May 29, 2021, with her loving family by her side.
Cyndee graduated from Patrick Henry High School with Honors in 1980. She was an active cheerleader, gymnast and a member of Mensa. She attended James Madison University, majoring in mathematics. She graduated from J. Sargeant Reynolds School of Nursing, where she was given wonderful opportunities to help patients throughout the community in the Richmond area, as well as in the Baltimore, Maryland area.
Cyndee was a nurse, an avid baker and cherished her dogs, Demi and Apollo. She also enjoyed creatively making jewelry. Her remarkable personality allowed her to make friends wherever she went. She was a HUGE fan of the Dallas Cowboys.
She was predeceased by her father, Waddell L. Long; and her brother, Mark W. Long; and husband, Eric L. Brown. She leaves behind her mother, Janet W. Grant (Warren); her sister, Ashley; her brother, Matthew (Amber); and her devoted son, Michael (Jade); sister-in-law, Rebecca Long; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins and a plethora of friends.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please make a donation in her name to Richmond Animal League (RAL). You can either use this link or mail in the donation: https://www.ral.org/index.php/donation
, Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Drive, Richmond, Virginia 23236. When donating, please make sure to include her name, "Cyndee Brown."
We will be celebrating her life on Thursday, June 10, from 7 to 8 p.m. with an open casket viewing, then on Friday, June 11, we will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. at Affinity Funeral Service (Richmond Chapel Location).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.