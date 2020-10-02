YOUNG, Cynthia "Cindy" Harter, age 66, passed away peacefully early Sunday, September 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a short, but intense battle with cancer. She is survived by her beloved husband of 38 years, Doug Young; daughters, Jackie Young and Sarah Jewell (Carl); and sister, Connie H. Burton (Chip). A native Richmonder, Cindy was born August 1, 1954, to the late Jack and Peggy Harter. She attended Freeman High School and Randolph-Macon Woman's College (R-MWC), where she graduated with a degree in Art History, which included a year of study at the University of Reading in England. Upon graduation, she worked for several law firms as a paralegal, while maintaining her passion for the arts. Cindy's proudest accomplishment was that of raising her two daughters, evidenced by achieving Volunteer of the Year at both her daughter's schools. Additionally, she was actively involved in a variety of community organizations, including the Friends of the Tuckahoe Library (President), the Crown Grant Garden Club, the R-MWC Book Award, the Tuckahoe Woman's Club and the Commonwealth Chapter of the D.A.R. Her creative talents were showcased through her stunning flower arrangements in the lobby of the VMFA as part of the Hirschler Flower Program, as well as spreading holiday cheer through her beloved "reindeer food" cones distributed by ChildSavers. As a result of these and many more activities, she developed a wide range of long-lasting friendships throughout the Richmond area. The family will receive friends at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 5 at 2 p.m. at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your charity of choice
in honor of Cindy.