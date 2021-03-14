HORNSTRA, Cynthia Sue "Susie", died peacefully on March 12, 2021, surrounded by her family. Susie was born on June 11, 1962, in Mooresville, N.C., the youngest of four children, and grew up in Mechanicsville, Va., where she spent most of her life. Susie was a 1980 graduate of Lee-Davis High School. She attended Longwood College and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Information Systems from Virginia Commonwealth University. Susie had a dynamic career in Disaster Preparedness that took her all over the world. At the time of her death, she was Director of Operational Risk at Citigroup (Tampa, Fla.). Susie was independent and adventurous, a woman of faith. She was a devoted friend with a tremendous sense of humor. Susie had many loves: family, holidays, travel (especially to the Outer Banks), her adorable pup "Rocky," reading, games, music, concerts and dancing. Heaven gained a new shag dancer when Susie arrived. Susie was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth "Libby" Hornstra; and her brother, Dan "Danny" Hornstra. She is survived by her son, Bryan Kerr (Stephanie); granddaughter, Emma; father, Darrell Hornstra; sister, Lynda Locklear (Wayne); brother, Curtis (Patti); nieces and nephews, Tammy Fox, Amanda Soehren (Mike), Christopher, Mallory, Andrew, Ethan, Colton and Tristan Hornstra; six grandnieces and nephews and an endless number of devoted friends. A celebration of Susie's life will be held on Wednesday, March 17, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Christian Church, 8469 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society
or Donate Life America.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2021.