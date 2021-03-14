Menu
Cynthia Sue "Susie" Hornstra
1962 - 2021
HORNSTRA, Cynthia Sue "Susie", died peacefully on March 12, 2021, surrounded by her family. Susie was born on June 11, 1962, in Mooresville, N.C., the youngest of four children, and grew up in Mechanicsville, Va., where she spent most of her life. Susie was a 1980 graduate of Lee-Davis High School. She attended Longwood College and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Information Systems from Virginia Commonwealth University. Susie had a dynamic career in Disaster Preparedness that took her all over the world. At the time of her death, she was Director of Operational Risk at Citigroup (Tampa, Fla.). Susie was independent and adventurous, a woman of faith. She was a devoted friend with a tremendous sense of humor. Susie had many loves: family, holidays, travel (especially to the Outer Banks), her adorable pup "Rocky," reading, games, music, concerts and dancing. Heaven gained a new shag dancer when Susie arrived. Susie was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth "Libby" Hornstra; and her brother, Dan "Danny" Hornstra. She is survived by her son, Bryan Kerr (Stephanie); granddaughter, Emma; father, Darrell Hornstra; sister, Lynda Locklear (Wayne); brother, Curtis (Patti); nieces and nephews, Tammy Fox, Amanda Soehren (Mike), Christopher, Mallory, Andrew, Ethan, Colton and Tristan Hornstra; six grandnieces and nephews and an endless number of devoted friends. A celebration of Susie's life will be held on Wednesday, March 17, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Christian Church, 8469 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society or Donate Life America.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Trinity Christian Church
8469 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, VA
I am saddened to read of the loss of Sue, my dear colleague. She always had a smile to encourage, and an arm extended to help. She was a blessing to work with on the Disaster Recovery Journal- Editorial Advisory board, and an honor to have as a friend. Prayers of comfort and strength to her family.
Michele L. Turner
Michele Turner
Friend
April 1, 2021
Sending thoughts and prayers to the family. I had the opportunity to work with Sue on the DRJ editorial advisory board. She always had a smile and was a joy to work with. We will definitely miss her.
Lisa Smallwood
March 25, 2021
It brought Great sadness to my heart reading about the loss of my Friend Sue. I found my hands trembling. Some people are those that you meet and you move on, but Sue was one that you got to know. Always so positive and inspiring with her energy. She grew to know how close I was to my Aunt Celeste Wiggins, and when she past away, Sue was one of the first people to be at the C. W. Edwards Funeral Home in Bowling Green, VA to comfort me. That was unbelievably special to me. I wish that I could have been there to comfort her, as she did me. If I could have only known, and the fact that she was only an hour's drive to Tampa, Fla. from where I am. My condolences and prayers are extended to the Family and Friends. It does our heart so much good to hear the wonderful things that so many have said about "The Life of Sue". Her gift of Love to us will forever be with us, and what others have said about her, should encourage us to be just a little better as she would wish for us. God's anointing of comfort and peace be upon All, as weeping may endure for a night, but JOY will cometh in the morning (Psalm 30:5). I pray God's Love for You to be strong and keep your FAITH in Jesus' name . . . Amen
E. Kenneth Barksdale, Jr.
Friend
March 18, 2021
Sue had been my manager for a couple of years. Although we never, personally, met (me living and working in The Netherlands), we had a warm professional relationship and she helped me through difficult times. Lots of strenght to her family and friends. My thoughts will be with you, tomorrow.
Eric Booltink
March 16, 2021
Thoughts and Prayers are with the entire Family during this time. Sue was such a sweet, caring, and fun person. Our sons grew up together in Mechanicsville. Wonderful memories of her dressing up for trick or treat with us and one year going sledding. Our deepest sympathies. The Camp Family
Melissa Camp
March 16, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Sue´s family. She was a wonderful friend and co-worker at GE Capital.
Josephine Reis
March 16, 2021
I was blessed to have collaborated with Sue for over 20 years within the Business Continuity industry. As a former banking contingency planner and long-time Richmonder, we had plenty in common and opportunities to share stories (and break bread) over the years. She always had a smile on her face and was willing to contribute to the greater cause (whatever it may have been). Positive attitude, extensive knowledge, and sweet personality. Sue will be missed. May God bless the entire Hornstra family and her soul. Sad news for us, though, glorious for Sue as she is now Heaven's Business Continuity Planner... Blessings, Jeff
Jeff Dato
March 15, 2021
I worked with Sue in the disaster recovery industry. I'm very sadden to hear this news and my thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. Sue was a great contributor and collaborator in our industry and will be greatly missed. Susan Brown
Susan Brown
March 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Sue will definitely be missed. She was a positive contributor to the DRJ EAB. She´ll be missed at the conferences.
Patti Fitzgerald
March 14, 2021
Darrel, Lynda, Curt & family...my sincere sympathy to all. I loved keeping up with all of you through Susie's fb posts. Loved seeing her many adventures & loving life to the fullest. Libby's got her arms wrapped around her. Keeping you in my thoughts & prayers. Jeanne Walls
Jeanne Walls
March 14, 2021
