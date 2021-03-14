It brought Great sadness to my heart reading about the loss of my Friend Sue. I found my hands trembling. Some people are those that you meet and you move on, but Sue was one that you got to know. Always so positive and inspiring with her energy. She grew to know how close I was to my Aunt Celeste Wiggins, and when she past away, Sue was one of the first people to be at the C. W. Edwards Funeral Home in Bowling Green, VA to comfort me. That was unbelievably special to me. I wish that I could have been there to comfort her, as she did me. If I could have only known, and the fact that she was only an hour's drive to Tampa, Fla. from where I am. My condolences and prayers are extended to the Family and Friends. It does our heart so much good to hear the wonderful things that so many have said about "The Life of Sue". Her gift of Love to us will forever be with us, and what others have said about her, should encourage us to be just a little better as she would wish for us. God's anointing of comfort and peace be upon All, as weeping may endure for a night, but JOY will cometh in the morning (Psalm 30:5). I pray God's Love for You to be strong and keep your FAITH in Jesus' name . . . Amen

E. Kenneth Barksdale, Jr. Friend March 18, 2021