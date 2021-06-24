ISAACS, Cynthia Greene, of Crozier, Va., departed this life on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Memorial Regional Hospital, Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Allen Greene; father, Ernest M. Greene; and sister, Gilda Greene Watson. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted and loving children, Eboni Chambers, Johna' Chambers and Christopher Chambers; three grandchildren, Tysean Allen, Kaiden McQueen, Jamauri McLaurin; four sisters, Ernita Goode, Francine Allen, Catherine Camp and Nancy Williams; four brothers, Ernest Greene, John Greene, Steven Greene and Donnell Greene; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will receive friends for a memorial service on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Goochland Recreation Center, 2415 Sandy Hook Rd., Goochland, Va. 23063, at 1 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2021.