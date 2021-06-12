Menu
Cynthia Farrar Johnson
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
JOHNSON, Cynthia Farrar, 63, of Chester, received her wings Friday, June 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Farrar; and father, Ollie Farrar. She leaves cherished memories to her loving and devoted husband, Frederick Johnson Jr.; children, Derrick Johnson (Susan), Tanya Grant (George), Kutika Harmon (Myron) and Tenille Johnson; 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; loving mother, Barbara Farrar; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 at March Funeral Home. Interment private.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
March Funeral Home -Laburnum Chapel
2110 E, Richmond, VA
To the Johnson family. This is such a shock beyond words. I am so sorry for your loss of this wonderful giving woman. I worked with Cynthia at Comcast and she also helped me with my wedding. She was so amazing and had such a giving heart. She will be missed. My prayers go out to you all.
Robin Miller
Friend
June 14, 2021
To Fred and family. Please accept my deepest sympathy in the loss of your wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and daughter. Cynthia will be missed
Jessie Wheeler
Work
June 12, 2021
