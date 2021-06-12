JOHNSON, Cynthia Farrar, 63, of Chester, received her wings Friday, June 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Farrar; and father, Ollie Farrar. She leaves cherished memories to her loving and devoted husband, Frederick Johnson Jr.; children, Derrick Johnson (Susan), Tanya Grant (George), Kutika Harmon (Myron) and Tenille Johnson; 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; loving mother, Barbara Farrar; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 at March Funeral Home. Interment private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 12, 2021.