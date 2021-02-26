MARSHALL, Cynthia L., departed this life February 19, 2021. She is survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Saturday, February 27, 2021, from 1 to 6 p.m. A private funeral service for family members will be held at the funeral home chapel, but can be viewed online at www.manningfh.com
on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. Interment New Vine Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2021.