Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cynthia L. Marshall
FUNERAL HOME
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
MARSHALL, Cynthia L., departed this life February 19, 2021. She is survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Saturday, February 27, 2021, from 1 to 6 p.m. A private funeral service for family members will be held at the funeral home chapel, but can be viewed online at www.manningfh.com on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. Interment New Vine Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Feb
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
can be viewed online at www.manningfh.com
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Manning Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Manning Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Tammy & Spencer Cotman
February 27, 2021
Condolences to the family. Keep the good memories in your heart.
Charlotte Peterson
February 27, 2021
We are sending our sincere condolences for homegoing of my childhood friend Teedie Bradby. May God comfort you all today in the days to come. Blessings!!
Dr. Teresa Winston-Hunter (Betty T) and Family
February 26, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results