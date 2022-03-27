Menu
Cynthia Scott
SCOTT, Mrs. Cynthia, age 64, of Richmond, departed this life March 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by a baby daughter. She is survived by four sons, Zaki, Kareem (Shatara), Victor and Samuel Scott; two granddaughters, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday, at 1 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Monday.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
March 27, 2022
