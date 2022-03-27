SCOTT, Mrs. Cynthia, age 64, of Richmond, departed this life March 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by a baby daughter. She is survived by four sons, Zaki, Kareem (Shatara), Victor and Samuel Scott; two granddaughters, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday, at 1 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Monday.